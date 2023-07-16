A HUNTER man was among almost 600 people arrested in a sweep police say was designed to target the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders.
Operation Amarok III ran from Wednesday until Saturday across the state, resulting in 1107 charges against 592 people.
They include a 49-year-old man arrested during a search at Heddon Greta based on a firearm prohibition order. Police allege the search uncovered a rifle round, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two phones, testosterone cypionate and a corn snake.
The snake, which is deemed an exotic animal, was taken into care by the Department of Primary Industries.
The 49-year-old was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, possess prescribed restricted substance, possess ammunition without licence, deal in or attempt to deal in protected animal and breach of bail. He was refused bail and appeared at Cessnock Local Court on Friday.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said with more than 139,000 calls for police assistance and over 33,000 actual domestic-related assaults every year, the issue of domestic and family violence cannot be understated.
"These figures show this is an epidemic. We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," Ms Catley said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said more than half the state's murders are related to domestic violence.
