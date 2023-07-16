George Tavern see off NVY Comets challenge

The George Tavern have asserted themselves as genuine premiership contenders with a decisive 47-36 win against NVY Comets with the resumption of Maitland netball on Saturday, July 15.
In the only game between top four rivals, The George extended their record to eight wins and one loss, just one point behind competition leaders Hills Solicitors who have eight wins and a draw.
The result leaves NVY Comets in fourth place equal on 25 points with Pickers Netball (third) and Telarah Pies Pickers (fifth). All three teams have five wins and a draw from their nine games and are separated by for and against.
Hills Solicitors defeated MRBNC The Braddie 57-23, Pickers were 51-24 winners against Classy Comets and Telarah Pies beat Cessnock Leagues 50-21.
There is now an 11-point break between the top five and Classy Comets with five rounds remaining in the competition.
The George will get to further test their title credential when they play Pickers Netball next week.
A loss would potentially see Pickers drop out of the top four, while a loss for The George would dent their push for the minor premiership.
In the other games next week: NVY Comets v MRBNC The Braddie; Cessnock Leagues Black v Hills Solicitors; and Classy Comets v Telarah Pies Pickers
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.