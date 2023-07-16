The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

George Tavern see off NVY Comets challenge

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 16 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The George Tavern defeated NVY Comets in the only game between top four teams on Saturday, July 15. File picutre
The George Tavern defeated NVY Comets in the only game between top four teams on Saturday, July 15. File picutre

The George Tavern have asserted themselves as genuine premiership contenders with a decisive 47-36 win against NVY Comets with the resumption of Maitland netball on Saturday, July 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.