The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland's Isaac Farmilo scores winner as Rams beat Souths 3-2 in HCHPL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rams celebrate after Isaac Farmilo scores the match winner after the siren against Souths at Maitland Park on Sunday, July 16. Picture by Ben Carr
The Rams celebrate after Isaac Farmilo scores the match winner after the siren against Souths at Maitland Park on Sunday, July 16. Picture by Ben Carr

A goal from a penalty corner after the final siren delivered Maitland a thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon and rekindled their hopes of playing finals in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.