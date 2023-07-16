A goal from a penalty corner after the final siren delivered Maitland a thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon and rekindled their hopes of playing finals in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League this season.
Rams star Isaac Farmilo scored the winner after Maitland were awarded a corner after a Souths player was ruled to have dragged his foot to stop the ball.
Farmilo flicked the ball up and into the net to the delight of his teammates. Coach Simon Orchard said he was happy to get the win after Maitland lost last weeked after leading 2-0 against Wests.
The coach said the young squad is focused on building their mental resilience.
"They've been in games where things like that can happen (a goal after full-time) where they're under the pump late or they've come from behind," he said,
"In the past I think the mentality they've talked about is that this is a team that sort of drop their heads and get a bit dispirited."
Souths opened the scoring in the fist quarter through a penalty corner before goals to Ryan Lange and Farmilo put Maitland ahead. Souths equalised late and looked set to share the points before the Rams had the final say.
"Today we'll take the win, I thought we were the better side so we deserved to win but you don't want to have to rely on after the buzzer heroics to get through a team like Souths who realistically aren't competing for the title," Orchard said.
"But we're happy, that gives us a buffer too, now I think we are two games ahead of them with (better) goal difference and we have a game in hand in the four and that's the first prerogative - to get to the finals."
Orchard has missed the past 8 weeks after breaking his hand but said he may return to the side in the next month.
Maitland are away at second-placed Gosford on Sunday, July 30.
