Maitland are in a strong position to challenge for the Northern NSW NPLW premiership after a dominant 5-1 win against New Lambton on Sunday afternoon at Cooks Square Park.
The home side used the match to raise awareness for brain cancer. Star player Sophie Stapleford led the side out in special playing shirts which were sold after the game to raise funds. The club also collected donations at the ground and held a raffle.
The match had added importance for the inspirational skipper who returned to playing after an aggressive brain tumour diagnosis in 2015. Last season she signed her first professional contract with the Newcastle Jets.
The Magpies led 2-1 at half-time on Sunday following an Eagles own-goal in the 29th minute and a goal to Sophie Laurie 10 minutes later.
Laurie was the beneficiary of some excellent work from Stapleford who picked up the ball in her own half and drove at the New Lambton defence.
New Lambton were able to block two shots from Stapleford and Bronte Peel before Laurie neatly tucked her effort into the corner.
The Eagles hit-back a minute later to provide hope of a second-half comeback. However, goals to Mercedes McNabb, Stapleford and Keely Gawthrop capped an emphatic win for the Magpies.
Stapleford calmly converted a penalty after the Eagles were ruled to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box.
With four games of the regular season remaining, Maitland are four points behind leaders Broadmeadow who play second-placed Newcastle Olympic on Saturday.
The Magpies are away at the winless Warners Bay before playing Magic the following week in what shapes as a pivotal match in deciding in the 2023 premiership.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.