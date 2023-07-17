The Maitland Mercury
NNSW NPLW: Maitland Magpies thrash New Lambton to keep pressure on leaders

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford takes on a Charlestown defender in round 15 of the Northern NSW NPLW at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford takes on a Charlestown defender in round 15 of the Northern NSW NPLW at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Maitland are in a strong position to challenge for the Northern NSW NPLW premiership after a dominant 5-1 win against New Lambton on Sunday afternoon at Cooks Square Park.

