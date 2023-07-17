Captain Rachel Williams has led the Mustangs to an important win against Newcastle on Saturday night, improving Maitland to a 14 and seven record in the NBL1 East.
Maitland trailed the Falcons heading into the final quarter at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium but key moments from US imports Madison Washington and Sydney Hunter, along with Williams, helped deliver a 72-69 win.
Williams shot at 70 per cent to score 20 points and 4 rebounds. Washington scored 17 with 7 rebounds and Hunter scored 13 and a game-high 19 rebounds.
The game was a tight, scrappy affair with teams locked at 29-29 at half-time. The Falcons held a 5 point lead at the end of the third quarter but were unable to hold on for the win.
Washington and Shak Reilly were benched after running into early foul trouble and coach Mark Wawszkowicz said his side turned the ball over too often in the first-half.
Once the visitors were able to reset, they felt they had the players to trouble the second-placed Falcons.
"At three quarter time we just said they have thrown their best punch, a bit like when they played us up our way," Wawszkowicz said.
"In the fourth quarter we were ready and I think we won the fourth quarter by eight points or something - we really controlled it well and despite it being close at the end I thought we were the team that's going to win this game.
"I didn't feel like they were going to run over the top of us at all."
The coach praised Sophie Williams, Daila Walker and Isabella Jennings and said the Mustangs depth is among their greatest strengths.
Maitland are away at Albury Wodonga for their last match of the regular season on Saturday night and a win could have the Mustangs finish as high as fifth. Wawszkowicz said the team has reevaluated their goals after qualifying for the play-offs last weekend.
"My 11-year-old said to me on the way home I remember when you were just trying to win the first game against Illawarra," he said.
"Then that kind of turned into trying to win a few and win more than last year, which was three.
"When we hit that four-game winning streak we sort of started to think maybe we could make the top eight.
"To have clinched the top eight with two games to go - we're just accelerating into it nicely."
Maitland's winning streak ended at 10 on Saturday night as Newcastle defeated the Mustangs 76-68 to secure their finals place.
The Mustangs traveled to Newcastle to face a desperate Falcons side. Maitland started poorly and were down by 17 points at half-time.
Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter, including 12 points to Will Cranston-Lown, the margin proved too big for the visitors.
Newcastle were able to limit Maitland's attacking weapons, Cranston-Lown finished with 18 points and James Hunter 13 points. The loss drops the Mustangs down two places to fifth.
