Cameron Dunker is in reach of the Australian Supersport Championship with two rounds remaining after winning at Morgan Park Raceway on Sunday.
Dunker won race one at the Queensland circuit near Warwick ahead of championship leader Olly Simpson. The 15-year-old from Kurri Kurri then finished fourth in the second race.
After heading into the meet in third place, Dunker is now second, 13 points behind Simpson. The championship will resume in October for round six to be held at Phillip Island.
"There's still a fair few points on offer (for me to win the championship), I've been to Phillip Island already this year and can't wait to get back there," Dunker said.
Dunker was leading race one on Sunday when a crash forced officials to suspended the race early for safety reasons. Despite pushing for a podium finish in race two, Dunker said he was hampered after his bike experienced performance issues.
It has been a busy period for Dunker, last weekend he defended his Australian track title at Barleigh Ranch and this weekend will race in round three of the FIM MiniGP 190cc Series in Ipswich.
Dunker said he enjoys the different types of racing. "Its been good, for two weeks I was racing dirt track and now back on the road - so yeah I've been busy," he said.
