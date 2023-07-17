The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cameron Dunker second in Supersport Championship after Morgan Park win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Dunker competes at Morgan Park Raceway in the Australian Supersport Championship. Picture by TAYCO Creative
Cameron Dunker competes at Morgan Park Raceway in the Australian Supersport Championship. Picture by TAYCO Creative

Cameron Dunker is in reach of the Australian Supersport Championship with two rounds remaining after winning at Morgan Park Raceway on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.