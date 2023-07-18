Sydney musicians HEKKA are bringing their album launch tour to Maitland, playing a free show at Coquun this Thursday.
The instrumental trio, led by 2019 Freedman Jazz Fellow Novak Manojlovic, explores song forms, loops, pulses and improvisations, immersing the listener in emotive acoustic and electronic landscapes.
Drawing from their collective love of electronic, jazz, classical and rock music, the trio moves effortlessly across melody, minimalism, composition and improvisation to generate a sound which is iconoclastic, unpredictable and modernistic.
While curiosity and exploration inform their aesthetic, the songs remain pre-eminent. Beauty is in the clarity, and communication is always key.
The tour, which will stop for 10 shows across the country, will support the release of their debut LP titled Everywhere I Go My Body Goes With Me; a multi-faceted and idiomatic project which marries driving rock aesthetics, meditative sonic landscapes and fluttering electronics, culminating in a work which stands at the forefront of the pantheon of contemporary instrumental music.
Written, arranged and recorded between 2019-2021 in the unprecedented climate of lockdowns, reopenings, alarms, crisis and hysteria, the trio - Novak Manojlovic, Jacques Emery and Tully Ryan - relished the few opportunities they were able to meet and develop the music around a fractured Sydney.
Head to Coquun, The Riverlink, Maitland on Thursday, July 20 from 5pm to hear them play.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.