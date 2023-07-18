The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Musicians HEKKA to bring unique sound to Coquun, Maitland

July 18 2023 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEKKA members Novak Manojlovic, Jacques Emery and Tully Ryan. Pictures upplied.
HEKKA members Novak Manojlovic, Jacques Emery and Tully Ryan. Pictures upplied.

Sydney musicians HEKKA are bringing their album launch tour to Maitland, playing a free show at Coquun this Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.