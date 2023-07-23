Brad Foote has always had a lifelong goal of working in hospitality and last week he attended his first shift at Rutherford KFC.
The 23-year-old joined Mai-Wel's work transition program when he was in Year 11 and he has since worked towards finding his passion and gaining confidence.
After Brad finished high school and his program with Mai-Wel, he left school with an individualised career plan, and transitioned into Mai-Wel's NDIS employment programs.
Mai-Wel's employment programs allow people to thrive by providing opportunities and pathways - from hands-on workplace learning experiences, travel training, building social skills and more.
During his time at Mai-Wel, Brad was supported to get his Learner Driver Permit, as well as undertaking a number of work place learning experiences in hospitality.
He has also been a part of Mai-Wel's thrive catering team.
The Maitland resident who initially struggled with his self esteem and confidence has come ahead in leaps and bounds towards his goal and the team at Mai-Wel couldn't be prouder.
General manager of employment services Kyllie Tegg said Brad's transformation in his character, his motivation and passion in hospitality is outstanding.
"Brad is always the first to put his hand up to help, be involved and get further experience," she said.
"His transition through our employment programs from finding his goals through to achieving them, it's just incredible to be a part of this journey alongside him."
Mai-Wel has a number of employment partners with KFC being one of them.
"We have a long-standing relationship with Mai-Wel, and love seeing the supported workers learn and grow in our safe, friendly, inclusive working environment," said KFC area coach Andrew Thorley.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.