Amongst the excitement of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Maitland will play host to an Australia Cup clash between the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar on Monday, August 14.
The Jets progressed to the round of 32 on Monday night in Darwin, defeating Melbourne Victory via a penalty shootout.
Newcastle will host the Roar at Maitland Sportsground with kick-off at 7.30pm.
The win is the first for new Jets coach Robbie Stanton who was last month appointed head coach for the next two A-League seasons following the departure of Arthur Papas.
The Jets join Northern NSW NPL sides Broadmeadow Magic and Edgeworth Eagles in qualifying for the round of 32. Magic play NPL side Sydney United 58 while Edgeworth host A-League side Western United.
Broadmeadow qualified for the national stage after a 3-0 win against Maitland.
The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off tomorrow night and Maitland City Council is hosting a free, all ages live site at Maitland Sportsground, where you can watch the Matildas face off against Republic of Ireland on the new big screen.
Gates open at 7.30pm for an 8pm kick off, no tickets required.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.