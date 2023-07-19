The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle Jets host Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground for Australia Cup

By Ben Carr
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 11:00am
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold with Newcastle Jets midfielder Jacob Dowse at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Maitland City Council

Amongst the excitement of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Maitland will play host to an Australia Cup clash between the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar on Monday, August 14.

