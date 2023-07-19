Remember those apples that were rotten before they made the journey from the fridge to the bin?
What about the leftovers from dinner that were never eaten?
Take onboard Good For The Hood co-founder Jo Taranto's tips for reducing food waste and you'll not only make better use of the food you have - you'll also save some money.
She says a household can save up to $2700 a year just by eliminating food waste.
This is one of the strategies she's sharing in her free online workshops on reducing food waste.
She said people often didn't realise that their actions were contributing to a larger problem and councils were now trying to divert food waste from landfill.
"It's such a big issue environmentally and socially for our communities," she said.
"People don't understand the scale of the issue, they don't even think about it. Once they start to see it is an issue in their own home then they become aware of the scale of it nationally and even internationally."
Ms Taranto's biggest tip for reducing food waste at home is creating a 'Use it Up' shelf or container in the fridge.
"You put things that need to be used up in the next day or so in there - leftovers, things that have been frozen that you've got out, maybe some wonky veg or sad looking fruit and that should be the basis of your next meal," she said.
"It's encouraging you to use what you already have before you go and open a new packet or go and do a new shop. We have a lot of excess food that we never get around to use in the first place."
Maitland council asked Ms Taranto to hold the workshops in a bid to educate residents, saying about 20 per cent of food purchased was thrown out.
Using a shopping list and checking what ingredients are in the fridge and pantry before going to the shops are some of her other tips.
She also encourages households to plan three meals a week. She says three is an achievable goal.
"It's good for busy households. Planning three meals takes into account that you will probably have leftovers from at least one or two of those meals and there's always a night of the week where we want to do something different," she said.
"Planning three main meals will help you to use the food that you already have."
There are four more free online workshops. The next one will be held on August 22. Each workshop is recorded so it can be viewed afterwards.
These workshops will offer tips for storing food and look at other ways to curb food waste.
"On average, you can save $2700 a year if you tackle food waste each week at home. [That figure] is only going up as the cost of food is going up. It is an incredibly strong driver," she said.
"Council are really wanting residents to think about food waste and apply some of those skills."
