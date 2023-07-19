The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland council's free online food waste workshops with Jo Taranto from Good For The Hood aim to create change

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good for the Hood co-founder Jo Taranto. Picture supplied
Good for the Hood co-founder Jo Taranto. Picture supplied

Remember those apples that were rotten before they made the journey from the fridge to the bin?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.