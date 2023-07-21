Donning pink striped shirts and smiling faces, the Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies have been an integral part of the hospital for more than 50 years, but recently their workforce has started to shrink.
The Pink Ladies will be familiar to many who have spent time in or visited the hospital, and their duties go far beyond bringing around the lolly cart and a couple of magazines.
They are the worker bees who do the little tasks that keep the hospital moving, like refilling gloves and face mask stations, clearing patient's tables ready for meal time, cutting the strings off new shipments of linen and putting together patient paperwork.
But their top priority is patient care. The ladies visit patients in the wards to keep them company, deliver donated toiletries, pyjamas or blankets to those who need them, help those who can't feed themselves, and do their laundry.
The ladies are calling for more volunteers to join them at Maitland Hospital so they can continue helping patients.
When the new Maitland Hospital first opened, there were about 15 Pink Ladies volunteering every day. Now, that number has dropped to as low as four or five some days.
Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies volunteer Kerry Coombes said while the role isn't for everyone, it's extremely rewarding.
"I'm doing something, I'm helping someone in a small way," she said.
"You treat them (patients) like your parent. You think I'd want somebody to look after me and treat me like that."
Lately, the ladies have not had enough people to run their shop or convenience trolley.
Another role of the Pink Ladies is to coordinate visits with a volunteer hairdresser, who cuts hair in the mental health ward, bringing a smile to the patients' faces and boosting confidence.
The Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies first started in May, 1972. At the time, The Mercury reported "The Pink Ladies service is aimed at providing personal comforts for patients".
"The first team of women were taken on a tour of the hospital today. They will operate from headquarters in the old nurses home."
The Pink Ladies have a need for volunteers every day of the week, especially Wednesdays.
If you are interested in applying, visit makeadifference.volunteering.nsw.gov.au/volunteering-organisations/15200/the-maitland-hospital-volunteers-inc-.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
