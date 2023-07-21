The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies call for new recruits

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies Linda Atkins, Lee McGrath, Kim Bell, Alison Fallins, Maree Johnson and Kerry Coombes. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies Linda Atkins, Lee McGrath, Kim Bell, Alison Fallins, Maree Johnson and Kerry Coombes. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Donning pink striped shirts and smiling faces, the Maitland Hospital Pink Ladies have been an integral part of the hospital for more than 50 years, but recently their workforce has started to shrink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.