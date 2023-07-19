The Maitland Mercury
MasterChef alum Reece Hignell will headline Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival 2023

Updated July 19 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:13pm
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold with Cakeboi owner and former MasterChef contestant Reece Hignell. Picture supplied.
Grab your cosiest scarf and rug up for a wintery weekend of deliciousness, when Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival returns to The Levee in August.

