STREET EATS
A fleet of food trucks will roll into Golden Whistler Park, Aberglasslyn on Friday night, for this month's Maitland City Council Street Eats event. Give yourself the night off from cooking, with plenty of sweet and savoury food options on offer, plus live music. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/street-eats.
CIRCUS RIO
This weekend is the last chance to see Circus Rio Carnival at Maitland Showground, which features a team of internationally acclaimed performers. Be mesmerised by audacious acts, from juggling and clowning to acrobatics, illusion and aerialists. Tickets are from $25, visit www.circusrio.com.
GROSSMANN LECTURE
Head to Brough House this Saturday from 2pm, where Dr Josephine May from the University of Newcastle will be delivering an insightful afternoon talk on the life and career of Janette Grace Grossmann, a pioneering girl's secondary principal in the NSW state teaching service. Get tickets ($20 members, $25 adults, $23 concession) at nationaltrust.org.au/event/in-search-of-janette-grace-grossmann-a-grossmann-lecture.
WINTER WARMER
Visit The Levee on Sunday between 10am and 2pm for a morning of warm food, hot drinks and the best locally made winter fashion and accessories. The Winter Warmer event will include live entertainment, as well as kids activities and workshops, so there's something for the whole family to enjoy.
SUNDAY MUSTER
Mortels Sheepskin Factory in Thornton is the place to be for creative people of all kinds this Sunday, with the boutique artisan markets on from 9am to 2pm. It's great place for likeminded people, as well as emerging small businesses, to showcase their skills and join Mortels in drawing visitors from far and wide.
CONTACT US
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
