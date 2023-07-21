Police are investigating a fire which ripped through the vacant Maitland Park Bowling Club building early Sunday morning, leaving the future of the site in limbo.
The shell of the building remains intact but a large section of the top floor roof has collapsed after the fire tore through the two-storey property.
Fire and Rescue NSW was called to the fire at about 2.58am, and had 32 firefighters and eight fire trucks in attendance.
They used multiples lines of hoses and an aerial firefighting appliance to extinguish the blaze, which took about three hours to be put out. It's believed the fire started in the top floor.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have started an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is believed to be suspicious.
A spokesperson for Maitland City Council, which owns the site, said a decision on the future of the building will be made once insurance assessments are completed. "What we can say is that the site has been handed to council's insurer and assessments are underway," the spokesperson said.
"Once outcomes are known a decision will be made on the future of the building. Works are continuing on site to ensure public safety and prevent access. "More information will be provided once investigations and assessments are completed."
In June, council sought input from the community to help guide future use of the site.
The building had been used as a bowling club for more than 120 years, making it one of the oldest bowling clubs in NSW, but lies dormant after its closure in 2022 due to ongoing financial struggles.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
