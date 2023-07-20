The Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club are fighting for their future after a spate of robberies in the past six months has left the club without vital equipment.
Since February, thieves have stolen more than $15,000 worth of equipment including a Toyota Hilux, batteries, trailer wheels, a ride-on lawn mower and fuel.
Faced with replacing essential equipment and nearing financial peril, president Adam Botham said the not-for-profit club is struggling to survive.
"Between a constant loss of staff and due to lack of numbers due to say COVID and the cost of living, by the time we replace stuff we'll manage, we can see the year out but where we stand after the year, it'll be determined closer to the end of the year," he said.
"I think as it stands, we're sitting with around $18,000 in the account but we've got batteries to replace, to replace blowers so we're going to be well below $10,000 and on the day it costs us around $4,000 to run a meeting between canteen, stock, fuel, medics - things like that.
"I guess we are just one of many but we just thought someone knows something - we obviously can't get our stuff back and we won't get it back but if these people can be caught and save another club or save someone else."
Mr Botham said the Hilux, which was donated by Tradecore Industries, was the first item stolen in February.
"It's been at the club four or five years and that was the medic car as well," he said.
"We believe they're local because the ute itself, we found parts of it stripped and ripped off out at Weston Dam.
"We thought the car would have been burnt-out or something but it was actually involved in an accident two weeks later in Tamworth Street at Abermain."
Mr Botham said thefts are occurring weekly with criminals cutting through the fence to avoid security camera detection.
The remote location of the club, at Dickson Road in Loxford, is a roadblock to gaining insurance.
The club is now considering the purchase of security cameras which operate on no power supply or WIFI connection. Committee members will also be forced to take equipment home to avoid more theft.
Mr Botham said members of the community have also pledged to donate items to the club.
This Sunday the junior club is hoping to stage a Ride Park Day where families and kids can ride in a non-competitive environment.
"Anyone that doesn't have a license, they just have a motorbike, weekend warriors or whatever you want to call them, they can come out and have a ride and pay a sign on fee," Mr Botham said.
