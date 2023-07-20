Oosh Muncaster and Leisa Morgan from the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club have capped a brilliant bowls season by winning the 2022-23 Champion of Champions State Finals.
Muncaster and Morgan won the women's pairs defeating the team from South Tamworth 26 shots to 19 at Cabramatta Bowling Club on Sunday, June 4.
Muncaster and Morgan had a bye in the first round, before winning 27-12, 23-14 and 24-9 to progress to the final, where they were too strong for South Tamworth's Carol Douglas and Mel L'Estrange. More than 80 teams contested the tournament over the four days.
Muncaster and Morgan then represented the NSW Blues over-40s team in the annual test series against Queensland from Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 19.
Another Kurri Kurri Bowling Club member, Carolyn Glen played a brilliant Champion of Champions State Finals tournament finishing runner-up in the women's singles.
Glen lost to Engadine's Samantha Ferguson 25 shot to 20, although not much separated either player with the final five shot margin the highest of the match.
The club's ladies bowlers marked an excellent achievement by winning the pennants division two district, regional and state flag - a win for the club for the first time in more than 60 years.
Also at the Club Champion of Champions event, club junior bowler Cooper Appleby won the minor pairs with teammate Gary Wilkins. The 12-year-old was also a runner up in the mixed triples with his sister Chloe and brother Tailor.
Cooper was also runner up in the mixed fours - this time with Chloe Appleby, Leanne Chenoweth and Mal Dodd.
Jock McKerrow, one of the club's senior bowlers, was a member of the victorious men's fours team.
The club congratulated each bowler for a fantastic season.
