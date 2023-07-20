Hunter Valley Football has enjoyed success at Northern NSW Football's Community State Youth Championships with three teams crowned champions on Friday, July 14.
Players from Maitland Juniors, Lochinvar Rovers, Thornton, Bolwarra Lorn, Bellbird and Greta Branxton clubs made up girls and boys teams from under-12s through to under-16s.
The Hunter Valley under-13 and under-15 girls were crowned tournament champions along with the under-16s boys team.
Originally scheduled as a four-day tournament, the championships started in Tamworth on Monday, July 3 before heavy rainfall caused the event to be rescheduled - picking up at Lake Macquarie on Wednesday, July 12.
Teams played 40 minute games and champions were decided on a first past the post basis.
Hunter Valley played against Macquarie and Newcastle Football while Northern Inland Football fielded teams in under-12s and under-13s.
Players from Maitland Junior Football Club made up the entire under-15s girls squad while Cohen McQueen was named player of the tournament.
Hunter Valley were also runners-up in under-12 girls and under-14 girls.
"It is fantastic that we have been able to give teams the opportunity to carry out the State Youth Community Championships at Lake Macquarie for 2023," Northern NSW Football's Liam Bentley said.
"Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to all member zones, players and supporters for their cooperation and participation."
