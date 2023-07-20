The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Valley Football enjoys success at Community State Youth Championship

By Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
The under-15 girls Hunter Valley Football team after winning the 2023 Community State Youth Championship. Picture by Northern NSW Football
The under-15 girls Hunter Valley Football team after winning the 2023 Community State Youth Championship. Picture by Northern NSW Football

Hunter Valley Football has enjoyed success at Northern NSW Football's Community State Youth Championships with three teams crowned champions on Friday, July 14.

