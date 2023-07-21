The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council is taking applications for Vibrant City sponsorship

Updated July 21 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Junior Football Club's 15G/1 team with Mark Hughes Foundation ambassador and former Matilda Rhali Stonham. Picture supplied.
Maitland Junior Football Club's 15G/1 team with Mark Hughes Foundation ambassador and former Matilda Rhali Stonham. Picture supplied.

Community groups have a chance to secure funding for events and initiatives, now Maitland City Council has opened applications for the Vibrant City sponsorship program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.