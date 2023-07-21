Community groups have a chance to secure funding for events and initiatives, now Maitland City Council has opened applications for the Vibrant City sponsorship program.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the sponsorship program is a way for council to help "create a vibrant city for the Maitland community".
"Council is committed to supporting local initiatives that bring the community together and celebrate Maitland's people and places," Cr Penfold said.
"I would encourage those interested to consider applying for financial support through council."
Open twice a year, previous Vibrant City sponsorship recipients include Apex Australia, Maitland Heritage Festival and Maitland Junior Football Club.
Holly Moore from Maitland Junior Football Club said the group's recent fundraiser - which raised more than $29,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation - was "bolstered by council's $1000 major sponsorship."
"Thanks to our community and local businesses, the club was able to raise an incredible amount of money which will help support brain cancer patients and research into a cure.
"It was an amazing weekend, with tons of beanies sold and a greater awareness of brain cancer locally. We're grateful to our club community for throwing their support behind our fundraiser and to council for the financial support towards running it."
Applications for this round of Vibrant City sponsorship close at 5pm Friday, August 4 2023. For more information and to apply, visit mait.city/VCSponsorshipProgram.
