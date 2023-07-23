Hills Solicitors had a big win and were the biggest winners along with Pickers Netball in a round of upset results in Maitland netball on Saturday, July 22.
Hills defeated Cessnock Leagues Black 55-26 but find themselves four points clear on top of the ladder after Pickers defeated the second-placed The George Tavern 43-38.
But the biggest upsets were Maitland Blacks The Braddie beating top-four team NVY Comets 33-31 to record just their second win of the season and Classy Comets defeating Telarah Pies Pickers 48-44.
Hills lead the competition on 38 points, with The George second on 34, Pickers third on 29 and NVY Comets and Telarah Pies Pickers equal on 26 points and separated by percentage.
The only certainty, with some season-defining clashes to come in the final four rounds, is that the top four will come from the top five teams.
Hills are in the box seat to win yet another minor premiership but their fate will be decided with games against The George in round 12, NVY Comets round 13 and Pickers in the final round.
Trailing by four points, The George effectively need to make up two games on Hills to finish on top after the regular season.
Round 11, Saturday, July 9
Hills Solicitors v Classy Comets
MRBNC The Braddie v Cessnock Leagues Black
Pickers Netball v NVY Comets
Telarah Pies Pickers v TNC The George
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
