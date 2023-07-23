The Maitland Mercury
Pickers Netball defeat The George in a round of Maitland netball upsets

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:11am
Pickers Netball defeated The George 42-38 in round 10 of Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday, July 22. File picture.
Hills Solicitors had a big win and were the biggest winners along with Pickers Netball in a round of upset results in Maitland netball on Saturday, July 22.

