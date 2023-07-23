Maitland secured their third straight minor premiership on Saturday with a commanding 44-4 win against Northern Hawks in round 16 of the Newcastle RL.
Coming off a two-week break, the Pickers marched through the 10th-placed Hawks in the second-half at Maitland Sportsground.
The home side were missing key players Matt Soper-Lawler, Dan Langbridge and Jayden Butterfield but it mattered little as Maitland won their ninth straight game.
"In saying that we've won the minor premiership, we'd have to lose by 70 in both of our final games to lose it so I think it's fair it's a fair assessment to say we have (won it)," Maitland coach Matt Lantry said.
"I think in any sort of sport we don't play enough respect towards the achievement of being the most consistent team across the year.
"It's certainly something we put a high on the price tag...that's something we're really proud of, to be one of the most consistent teams in the competition is something not too many teams can say they have done over a three year period."
Back rower Lincoln Smith and halfback Brock Lamb scored doubles for Maitland against the Hawks on Saturday.
James Bradley, Harrison Spruce, Sam Anderson and new recruit Mitch Cullen also touched down for the home side. Timanu Alexander scored a late consolation try for the Hawks.
Lantry said Soper-Lawler (cork) and Langbridge (knee) were close to playing against the Port Stephens based side but were held back as a precaution.
While the two outside backs are likely to play against Souths on Saturday, July 29, Lantry said Butterfield (quad) will be more of a 50-50 proposition.
A huge crowd is expected at Townson Oval as Souths host Sleapy's Day. Maitland will wear special jerseys and do their part in raising money for cancer research.
Lanrty said he expects a great game against the second-placed Lions.
"Souths on Sleapy's Day is a real challenge and by far Souths are the form team in the competition and I would think they are looking to see exactly where they are at come next week," Lantry said.
Maitland are also minor premiers in reserve grade. Jye Bieman-King continued his standout season with a double in the Pickers 38-6 win against the Hawks.
Maitland lead the competition by five points from Wests with a game against Souths and a bye remaining.
