Maitland have one hand on the Hunter Rugby minor premiership after holding out Wanderers in round 14 at Marcellin Park on Saturday afternoon.
It was a game of contrasting halves with a free-scoring first-half developing into a defensive slugfest in the second stanza.
Wanderers opened the scoring before Mick Taylor touched down for the hosts. The two teams continued to trade tries - Pat Batey and Aiden Procopis helped edge Maitland in front after the Two Blues had taken the lead.
Maitland led 21-19 at half-time before holding out the visitors a man down in the last 10 minutes after lock Nick Davidson had been yellow carded.
Five-eighth Hare Meihana kicked a penalty goal in the only points of the second-half to give the Blacks a 24-19 win.
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham likened the match intensity to a finals game.
"The last 10 minutes certainly was a little bit too close but the resolve and the resilience of the boys to grind that out, especially playing the last 10 minutes with a man down, yeah it was pretty good," he said.
"They're very big and physical and we knew it was going to be tight, we defended for a lot of the game so it was semi-final style football a few weeks out, so we'll be better for it definitely."
Maitland lead the competition by seven points ahead of Merewether who they host at Marcellin Park on Saturday, July 29. The Greens lost 34-29 to University in round 14, their fourth loss in five matches.
"They've lost a couple on the trot now but we certainly expect a tough game from them, we'll be without a couple of guys next week through concussion," Cunningham said.
"Nick Davidson's away on holidays and Zane Dallinger looks like he'll be out with a hamstring strain...It'll be a good opportunity for a few of the other boys to step up."
The tight five-point win against Wanderers follows the Blacks close six point win against Hamilton and one point win against University. Cunningham said the small competition of six teams is helping with the competitiveness of matches.
"I think it's probably the most closely contested comp in a long while," he said. "I think it's an exciting competition and there may not be that variety in more teams that we're used to but I think the comp's in a pretty good place."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.