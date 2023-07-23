The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Saints thrash The Entrance Bateau Bay to keep finals dream alive

Ben Carr
Updated July 24 2023 - 10:42am, first published 7:00am
Maitland captain Riley Newstead again featured heavily as the Saints beat The Entrance Bateau Bay by 96 points. Picture supplied
Maitland are still in control of their finals destiny after a comprehensive 96-point flogging of The Entrance Bateau Bay on Saturday.

