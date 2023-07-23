Maitland are still in control of their finals destiny after a comprehensive 96-point flogging of The Entrance Bateau Bay on Saturday.
The Saints held a slender three-point lead at the end of the first quarter before running away 14.22 (106) to 1.6 (10) winners at a windy Bateau Bay Oval.
"Once we sort of fixed up our forward entries, we were going in a bit shallow, we focused on that moving forward, we were able to start piling on some points which was good," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"It was hard with the wind but we had heaps of the footy going forward, that's what we've been working on lately, our forward structure and winning the ball back and getting it back in for repeat entries.
"It was good to get plenty of those yesterday and have a good day out."
Maitland captain Riley Newstead led from the front once again with 10 clearances and two goals for the match while Josh Bohan kicked five goals.
Bohan is an under-17 Sydney Swans academy player and returned to the Saints line-up after missing the last two weeks.
"He comes in and just adds a bit of x-factor to our forward line, he's got good pace, he's a decent size and he's a great overhead mark so it was really important having him back in there," Spriggs said.
"And the two Walker twins, we've got two twins that have progressed from junior footy last year, Charlie and Oscar Walker - they've been sensations slotting in across half-back for the second-half of the year and they've made a big difference for us."
Maitland will travel to play Warners Bay on Saturday, July 29 and Spriggs said a win against the Bulldogs would secure the Saints a Black Diamond Cup finals place.
"It's basically like an early final, it puts a bit of pressure on our last few games if we do lose it against some really strong opposition," Spriggs said.
"If we can go and knock over Warners Bay in Warners Bay next week that'll give us our first ever finals birth which is fantastic."
Maitland have the opportunity to host a final should they finish in the top five with AFL Hunter Central Coast selecting Max McMahon Oval for the fourth versus fifth semi-final.
