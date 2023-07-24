A call has been made to include High Street's iconic Jocko Graves statue as a heritage item under the Maitland Local Environment Plan.
The statue, which has been on the corner of High and Church streets since 1866, shows a 12-year-old African American boy called Jocko Graves.
It's a replica of the lawn jockey statues seen in the United States, and depicts a boy who, legend has it, wanted to fight alongside his father in George Washington's army in 1776, but was too young.
He decided to go anyway, and was given the role of holding the horses while the army crossed the Delaware River. The night was so cold that Jocko was found frozen to death, still holding the tethered horses.
Maitland's statue, formerly known as the 'Little Black Boy', was used as a horse hitching post. It originally came to town as a gift to MacDonald's Tobacconist on High Street.
Maitland deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin has tabled a notice of motion for the statue to be included as a Heritage Item under the Maitland Local Environment Plan. It will be discussed at council's meeting on Tuesday, July 25.
Cr Griffin said since the statue has been part of Maitland's landscape for more than 150 years, "it is about time that we recognise this much-loved part of our city".
"There has been a lot of misunderstanding over recent years around the story of Jocko particularly as he was colloquially being known as 'The Black Boy' for much of the 20th century," he said.
"I am hoping that by including him as a historical monument, and having his history displayed through interpretive signage, this will help correct the misinformation and tell the real story of this brave, heroic 12-year-old African American boy, and let people see his real story."
Cr Griffin said the statue has been in Maitland for two world wars, more than a dozen flood events, seven monarchs, 31 Prime Ministers, and about 58 different mayors.
"You can't think of Maitland without thinking of Jocko," he said.
If the notice of motion is successful, it will see educational signage displayed alongside the statue on its history.
The current statue is not the original. The original statue was knocked down in a traffic accident and its replacement that is on the street today is made of fibreglass.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
