Council to discuss making Maitland's Jocko Graves statue a heritage item

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:16am
High Street's Jocko Graves statue. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A call has been made to include High Street's iconic Jocko Graves statue as a heritage item under the Maitland Local Environment Plan.

