Kurri Kurri will be hoping a boisterous home crowd can give them the necessary lift this Saturday when they host Cessnock in their final home game of the Newcastle RL season.
The Bulldogs returned to action for the first time in three weeks on Sunday afternoon against The Entrance at EDSACC Oval. The finals-bound Tigers were too strong for the visitors, winning 38-14.
Kurri put up a competitive display against the fifth-placed Tigers after consecutive 60-point defeats against Wyong and Souths.
Joe Connell, Tiaan Brownless and Ben Edwards scored tries for the visitors who trailed 22-10 at half-time.
"People that were down there said again they could not knock the effort that was there, and even Forbsy (coach Jamy Forbes) from The Entrance said the same thing," Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said.
"He said credit to you, you haven't won a game and coming down here on a Sunday, it was a bit of an ordinary day and you got really nothing to play for but (he) said you kept going."
Captain Mick Steele returned to the starting line-up for the Bulldogs while Brodie Linnane returned in the centres.
"There was probably about four blokes that haven't played for about six or seven weeks that actually came back and as a whole club we haven't played in three weeks," Linnane said.
Kurri will host their biggest game of the season on Saturday, July 29 against traditional rivals Cessnock. The Goannas are gearing up for finals after defeating Wyong in round 17.
"It's our last home game, it's old boys day and you know it's our number one arch-rivals that we're playing," Linnane said.
"It's going to be a massive challenge with how Cessnock are (traveling), they are one of the contenders for the competition and no doubt they'll be trying to get a full strength side to play against us.
"I'd say Harry Siejka will want to get there and do a job on us and my job is to get our boys up and get them ready for it."
The Bulldogs have struggled in 2023 but there is cause for optimism next season ahead of the arrival of new coach Rip Taylor on a three-year deal.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.