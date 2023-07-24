The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 21: Greta Branxton Colts 34-16 winners against Muswellbrook Rams

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta Branxton players celebrate a try against Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging
Greta Branxton players celebrate a try against Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging

Group 21's form sides Greta Branxton and Scone will face off on Saturday afternoon in a potential preview of this year's grand-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.