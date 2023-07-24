Group 21's form sides Greta Branxton and Scone will face off on Saturday afternoon in a potential preview of this year's grand-final.
The Thoroughbreds haven't lost a game since the loss against the Colts in round nine and have notched wins in recent weeks against second-placed Denman and a 58-6 thrashing of Singleton.
Leaders Greta Branxton have been the competitions most consistent side through 13 rounds and scored a convincing 18-point win against Muswellbrook on Saturday.
The Colts traveled to Olympic Park in Muswellbrook with Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews opening the scoring for the visitors.
Josh Cagney added another first-half try before four second-half tries to Reuben Andrews, Nicholas Lawrence, Jesse Howard and Billy Mitchell secured the 34-16 win.
The Colts were resounding 38-0 winners in reserve grade, Dylon Edwards scoring four tries.
Scone beat Denman 20-10 at Scone Park on Sunday afternoon to trail the Devils by one point on the ladder with two rounds remaining. After leading the competition in early July, Denman have lost their last two matches.
Scone were too good for the Devils in reserve grade, winning 58-0.
Singleton won for the first time since round eight, defeating Aberdeen 20-10 at Pirtek Park in Singleton.
Singleton had the bye in reserve grade while Merriwa beat Aberdeen 18-10 in a top of the table clash at Merriwa Oval.
Round 14: Greta Branxton host Scone at Greta Central Oval on Saturday, July 29.
Reserve grade kick-off is at 1.40pm, first grade at 3pm.
