A valiant St Bede's Catholic College side had their impressive run in the Bill Turner Cup ended on Friday, July 21, losing 4-1 to Mackillop College from Port Macquarie at Fieldsend Oval.
Mackillop College led 2-0 at half-time and added another after the break before St Bede's hit-back with a goal to Tiana Black.
However, Mackillop College added another for a three-goal win and will contest the Northern NSW final series at Coffs Harbour on August 15 and 16.
Despite the loss, the reaching of the final is a wonderful achievement for the Chisholm based St Bede's. More than 400 schools compete in what is one of the largest team sport competitions in the world.
By reaching the regional final, St Bede's were among the final 32 teams from schools in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
St Bede's defeated Rutherford High School (4-1) in round one before defeating Hunter Valley Grammar (3-0) in the second round.
In the third round the school defeated All Saints' College (2-0) and then beat St Josephs Lochinvar (2-1) before progressing to the round of 32.
The final series will take place at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on September 5 and 6.
Bill Turner was involved in school soccer for over 30 years and was instrumental in starting the Northern NSW Schools Soccer Association. He is a member of the Football Australia Hall of Fame.
