St Bede's Catholic College Chisholm beaten in Bill Turner Cup area final

Updated July 25 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 9:30am
A St Bedes Catholic College player dribbles the ball in the area final of the Bill Turner Cup at Fieldsend Oval on Friday, July 21. Picture by Greg Danvers
A valiant St Bede's Catholic College side had their impressive run in the Bill Turner Cup ended on Friday, July 21, losing 4-1 to Mackillop College from Port Macquarie at Fieldsend Oval.

