MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry says the Pickers are poised for an "acid test" in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against Souths.
With the possibility of meeting again during the upcoming Newcastle Rugby League finals series, Lantry wants to make the most of this penultimate-round opportunity.
Title holders Maitland, frontrunners in the race for a third straight minor premiership, travel to Townson Oval on Sleapy's Day four competition points clear of the second-ranked hosts and with a superior for-and-against record (292 v 166).
"It's an acid test for us in a sense. It's semi-final footy come early," Lantry said.
"We know we're going to have the week off leading into that second week [of finals] through the minor premiership, and more than likely we're actually going to play Souths.
"How much you want to throw up to them knowing you're going to play against them again in a few weeks time [is one thing], but it's more a test of how we handle the occasion, the emotion of the day and all that sort of stuff.
"Going to play in front of a couple of 1000 people heavily supporting Souths certainly makes it a challenge and seeing how you handle that on a larger stage than normal.
"Not disclosing too much and hopefully walking away saying we handled that really well, push repeat come finals time, or there might be things we need to address."
A "refreshed" Pickers returned from a fortnight off and comfortably accounted for Northern Hawks 44-4 at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, featuring a four-try blitz inside 10 minutes midway through the second half.
"We hadn't been playing well enough and we knew that. Two weeks off was a great opportunity for us to sit back and reflect, refresh both physically and mentally," Lantry said.
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb piled on 20 points himself via six goals and two tries, taking him to 137 overall and one shy of upcoming opponent Souths hooker Mitch Black (138).
"Very sharp and very happy with the way he [Lamb] is playing. He's been one of our most consistent all year and it feels like his leadership is evolving as well," Lantry said.
Cessnock's Honeti Tuha crossed for a try on the weekend, taking his personal tally to 19 and maintaining his season lead over Wyong's Levi Kasun (14).
Meanwhile, both Liam Wiscombe (Wests) and Lachlan O'Brien (Central) were charged following Saturday's fixture between their respective clubs at Harker Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
