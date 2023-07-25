It's a case of another weekend another race win for Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker after he won back to back races in round three of the FIM MiniGP in Ipswich on Sunday.
Fresh off his round five win in the Australian Supersport Championship, Dunker won both races in the 190cc class at Ipswich Kart Club.
The two wins gave the 15-year-old 50 points for the round and put him 21 points clear at the top of the series leaderboard.
"I got pole and two wins so yeah I'm pretty happy," Dunker said.
Dunker's nearest rival for the series championship is Harrison Watts from Queensland who finished second and fourth respectively at Ipswich.
In Sunday's race one, Dunker cruised to victory almost eight seconds ahead of Watts.
"I got a good start and then another kid that was really fast (Levi Russo) got taken out on the first lap and then his bike blew up and then I was sort of just managing the pace a little bit," Dunker said.
"I could have gone faster, like the lap time could have been better but I was trying to save tyre for race two."
Race two was a much closer affair, Dunker edged Russo from Sydney by about half a second in a thrilling final lap.
"(Levi) had more tyre and in the end of the race he was able to sort of close in and it was really close on the last lap," Dunker said.
The series returns on August 26 and 27 at the Monarto Karting Complex in South Australia before finishing in Victoria in September.
"I've never been to the next track so I'm exited to get there and try and extend the lead," Dunker said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.