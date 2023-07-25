The Maitland Mercury
Cameron Dunker leads FIM MiniGP Australia series after wins at Ipswich

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 25 2023 - 11:00am
Cameron Dunker (centre) on the podium after winning round five of the FIM MiniGP 190cc at Ipswich on Sunday, July 23. Picture by rbmotolens
It's a case of another weekend another race win for Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker after he won back to back races in round three of the FIM MiniGP in Ipswich on Sunday.

