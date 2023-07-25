Luke Remington has all but closed the door on a comeback next NPL season from a horror leg injury, but he is not ready to give up on a return altogether.
The 29-year-old Lambton Jaffas stalwart suffered a shocking injury in a collision with Maitland's Tom Davies when contesting a loose ball in the season-opening grand final rematch at Adamstown Oval on March 3.
The former Joeys representative fractured the tibia and fibula bones as well as the inside and outside of his dislocated left ankle.
The competition's 2015 player of the year spent a week in hospital, where he had surgery to screw in plates either side of the damage.
He eased back into his job as a renderer alongside Maitland duo Will McFarlane and Braedyn Crowley last month, but said a potential return to football was a long way off.
"Right now it's hurting a bit, not enough to make me stop, but I can always feel it whenever I am working, so it's going to be a long time yet until I'm fully back to normal," Remington said from a jobsite.
"I'm allowed to start jogging around, which is good, but there's very little chance I'll be playing next year, then I'm not too sure after that. I haven't fully ruled [next year] out yet, but I have my first kid due on October 31st, so even with pre-season next year, I'm going to be too busy with that."
He quipped that Jaffas coach David Tanchevski "isn't accepting that yet though".
Beyond next year, Remington believed he could return to the region's top division. He said his surgeon had told him he "should be able to play again".
"I reckon I could," said Remington, who was man of the match in Jaffas' 2017 grand final win over Edgeworth.
"But I can't really tell until I start to run around and see what the mobility is like. But I think I would be very scared going into a 50-50 challenge again. And it would be very hard to miss that much work again. There's only so many GoFundMe's you can have."
Remington had overwhelming support after Tanchevski started a GoFundMe page, which had a target of $10,000 but reached $12,376.
"I think I got close to $15,000, including just people sending it straight to me," he said. "It definitely helped me a lot and eased the stress. I did not expect that at all, but to see that support from everyone, even people I didn't know, it was incredible."
Broadmeadow's Ryan Ensor and Charlestown's Jaydon Dzananovic have also gained support through GoFundMe pages this year, after having knee reconstructions.
All players receive insurance as part of their registration, but Remington said it only went so far.
"It covers you for 80 per cent of physiotherapy," he said. "Anything that Medicare covers, with the gap, it doesn't cover you for, so I had to pay my surgeon fees gap.
"For loss of income, you get about $240 a week, so if you are living at home, that's all right, but if you are trying to work and pay off a house, it's not much."
As for the challenge that led to the tough period, Remington said he "never had any issues with it".
"I thought it was a good challenge," he said. "Even when I was on the ground after it, [Davies] apologised to me and I said there was no need to apologise. He got the ball, and it was just a strong challenge.
"Ten years ago in football, that's just a standard challenge in the game. I think now there's a lot more fouls called than there used to be, but I don't believe that's a foul, even though it did break my leg. I've got no issues with Tommy. He's a good guy."
Remington has stayed involved at the Jaffas on the sidelines as they push for silverware. They sit a point off top spot with two rounds left following a 1-0 win over leaders Azzurri on Saturday.
"I've been playing for so long now, it feels weird to not be there, so I thought I'd help them out with a few drills at training and sitting on the bench at games, just trying to have an input, which is good," he said.
"Staying around the boys, it keeps me sane.
"I can't really fault them at the moment. We haven't lost for a while now, so the boys are on fire. They've just got to keep doing what they're doing. Obviously we need other results to go our way for us to win it, but I believe we've got the team to do it."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
