Future Maitland NBL1 stars were on show in Tamworth on the weekend with Mustangs junior teams shining at the North Eastern finals.
The Mustangs under-12s boys team won the division one title on Sunday, defeating Newcastle 56-37.
The Falcons hadn't lost all season and were raging hot favourites heading into the match.
"Newcastle were previously 13 and zero, so they were undefeated, they'd beaten us by 25 and 13 during the season," the under-12s coach Mark Wawszkowicz said.
"To turn that around and beat them by 19 points in the grand final was awesome."
Lennox Lindsell (19 points) and Xavier Threadgate (10 points) top scored for Maitland. The team defeated Coffs Harbour in the preliminary final on Saturday after opening with a win against Central Coast.
They will now play in the Junior Premier Finals starting this Friday in Sydney.
"We've got three teams going to Sydney for the state championships and that consists of basically the best eight teams in NSW," Wawszkowicz said.
"We've got the under-12 boys, which is the first time they've qualified for a number of years, the under-16 boys and the under-18 boys.
"So all boys teams that have made it, probably the best chance is probably the under-18 boys."
Maitland had six teams competing in Tamworth. The under-14 boys Black also had a successful weekend in division two, making the grand-final against Taree with the Tornadoes winning 73-50.
Billy Goodwin (18 points) and Flynne Gordon (16 points) led the scoring for Maitland. The Mustangs Black team had a narrow 64-62 win against Lismore in the preliminary final.
It capped a good season for the team who finished second on the ladder with a 14 and four record.
Lismore defeated Mustangs Red 58-54 in their semi-final, Jett Martin and Frank Messara both scored 13 points for Maitland.
The under-12s girls team were eliminated on Saturday by Coffs Harbour in a narrow 42-37 loss. Nevaya Liva scored 16 points for Maitland.
Port Macquarie ended the under-14s girls run in division one, defeating the Mustangs 45-35. Addyson Kirby (12 points) top scored for Maitland. Earlier, the girls defeated Newcastle 42-34 in the semi-final.
Taree defeated Maitland in under-18s boys in division two, winning 69-62 in their semi-final. Keenan Smith (14 points) and Walter Chapman (11 points) led the scoring for the Mustangs.
Wawszkowicz said the finals success points to a bright future with the hope a strong junior contingent will help strengthen the NBL1 programme.
"Basketball in Maitland is going from strength to strength and in NBL1 we're still the smallest club by some distance," he said.
"For us to be punching so far above our weight at an NBL1 level, and I think that's where it starts...everybody else goes well if they can do it we can compete as well because they all want to play in those teams in the future."
