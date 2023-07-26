The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs teams excel at North Eastern Junior League finals

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:00am
The Maitland Mustangs under-12s boys team won the North Eastern Junior League title on Sunday, July 23 in Tamworth. Picture supplied
Future Maitland NBL1 stars were on show in Tamworth on the weekend with Mustangs junior teams shining at the North Eastern finals.

Local News

