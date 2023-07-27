The Maitland Mercury
Brough House to host Reconciliation NSW information session on the Voice to Parliament referendum

Updated July 27 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee with the 2022 Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Reconciliation will be a recurring theme at Brough House throughout August, when it hosts a community information session on The Voice, and the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition in the same month.

