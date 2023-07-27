Reconciliation will be a recurring theme at Brough House throughout August, when it hosts a community information session on The Voice, and the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition in the same month.
Reconciliation NSW will be answering questions at the house on Friday, August 4 from 11.30am to 1pm, all about the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The information session is aimed at informing the community about what they will be asked, and providing clear, factual information.
The community is encouraged to bring up concerns, questions and insights, so they can leave equipped to make an informed decision.
Meanwhile, don't miss the Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition, which is on at Brough House every weekend from August 5 to August 27, from 10am to 3pm.
Artworks from the 2021 theme Under One Sky: Yesterday, Today and Forever will be on display, created by NSW school students, who were tasked with reflecting on First Nations perspectives and what reconciliation means to them.
One of the artworks, Under My Sky, is by Bolwarra Public School student Alison French.
For more information on the exhibition, visit www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/under-one-sky-exhibition.
To register for the free information session on The Voice, visit events.humanitix.com/community-information-session-voice-treaty-and-truth-brough-house-maitland.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.