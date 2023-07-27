The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Maitland Business Chamber's call out for information on its history

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey. Picture by Marina Neil

While researching the organisation's history ahead of its 75th anniversary, the team at Maitland Business Chamber have found its older than they thought - by about 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.