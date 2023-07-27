While researching the organisation's history ahead of its 75th anniversary, the team at Maitland Business Chamber have found its older than they thought - by about 40 years.
It turns out the Maitland Chamber of Commerce was first proposed in 1905, and the first committee established in 1906 - not 1949 as first believed.
Now, the chamber is calling for community input to help piece the puzzle of its history together.
In particular, they want information on past presidents, committee and members, especially throughout the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said while planning the organisation's 75 year celebrations, research revealed it goes back a lot further than first thought.
"We thought it started in 1949, so we were planning our 75 year celebrations for next year, and then we did some research and came up with the fact it was actually established in 1905, that was when it was first thought of, and then the first president was appointed in 1906," he said.
"It was incorporated in 1949, so we were partly correct.
"We've been through Trove, and Kate's (administration assistant) come up with a few past presidents but there's a lot of gaps."
Mr Maffey said he believes the chamber closed down through the second world war, and then was reformed in 1949.
"The 80s, we've got no idea who the president or the committee were, so that's where our call out would really focus on is the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s," he said.
"We're seeking any information about past presidents, past committee members, and to a lesser degree, the members because those members might be able to give us some information as well."
The chamber is planning a 75th anniversary event for mid 2024.
To contact Maitland Business Chamber, email admin@maitlandbusiness.com.au or call 0429 343 340.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
