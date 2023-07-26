Maitland's entire road network is being surveyed this week, with Maitland City Council using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to see where road maintenance efforts are most needed.
Council has engaged engineering firm SHEPHERD to complete the survey using their Road Asset Condition Assessment System (RACAS), which will involve cameras assessing both sealed and unsealed roads.
RACAS captures high definition images every 10 metres, as well as GPS and roughness data, to electronically produce a condition rating of the pavement while the AI software automatically logs road defects.
Infrastructure and Works group manager David Moloney said the road survey data collected will "indicate when and where Council needs to focus its road maintenance efforts".
"Our aim is to continue delivering safe and accessible roads for our community, now and into the future," Mr Moloney said.
"This survey technology has been designed specifically for local government road managers and uses AI to automatically identify and record high priority safety defects.
"It takes the guesswork out of our future works program and ensures we get the best value for money from our ongoing investment in the maintenance of local transport assets."
The data captured in this road survey will be displayed in an online mapping environment to show the condition of all roads that Council owns and maintains.
As the RACAS survey vehicle travels at the same speed as normal traffic, no disruptions are expected for residents or motorists while the survey takes place.
Work is expected to begin this week and will take place over the next month.
