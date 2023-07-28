RSPCA's Rutherford Veterinary Hospital has been transformed into a state-of-the-art clinic, following a generous donation from the late Sheila Woodcock.
The renovations which started in February of this year are now complete and the veterinary hospital has reopened its doors to the public.
Combined funding from the NSW Government and a generous gift of $1.375 million for RSPCA NSW from Ms Woodcock has equipped the Hunter vet hospital to provide an increased number of crucial services and procedures.
RSPCA NSW Practice Manager of the Hunter veterinary hospital Sally Armstead said the clinic now has a lot more availability to see private patients.
"We've gone from three consult rooms to four consult rooms and we've gone from two surgeries up to four surgeries," she said.
Ms Armstead said one of the consult rooms has been designated to be a cat only consult room.
"This is super important for those feline friends of ours that don't like coming to the vets," she said.
Set up similarly to a home environment, the consult room features a cat scratcher, some cat grass, and fun toys on the floor.
"It's a really accommodating environment for our felines and we've had good success with it so far," Ms Armstead said.
The clinic now also has two full size general surgeries operating each day, as well as a smaller third sterile surgery.
Ms Armstead said the third surgery will be utilised for patients who are suffering infectious diseases but still need procedures done.
"We've never had that ability before and any patients that have had infectious diseases have had to wait until they're completely recovered to have any type of procedure," she said.
The fourth surgery room is a designated dental suite, where all required dental work will take place.
"In the past we were having to perform dental work in the main area of the hospital and we were really limited with the number of dentals we could do per day," Ms Armstead said.
"If we had any major surgeries, we couldn't do dentals at all, but now we are able to do two dentals at a time."
Some other key features of the renovations include a brand new ultrasound and x-ray system, as well as double the hospital kennel space as well as brand new dog runs.
With the renovations now complete, Ms Armstead said she will take Ms Woodcock's family on a tour of the upgraded clinic in August to show them what has been done with the funding.
July is the national desexing month and Ms Armstead said the RSPCA is a strong advocate for desexing all year round.
"It's not only important for unwanted litters but it is also beneficial to their health," she said.
The RSPCA offers 35% off desexing prices for blue pension card holders all year round.
"If anyone holds a blue pension card and wants to get their animal desexed, they can access that discount off that service anytime," Ms Armstead said.
Ms Armstead also reminds the community to reach out if they find themselves in a tight spot financially and their pets need care.
"If anyone is finding themselves in a time of need for their pets, please reach out to us because it's exactly why we're here," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
