Calling all green thumbs - Maitland residents can roll up their sleeves and join in the National Tree Day celebrations this Sunday at East Maitland Library.
About 400 native tubestock will be planted in the bushland park behind the library between 9am and 12pm on Sunday, July 30 and Maitland City Council is calling on community members of all ages to lend a hand.
Maitland City Council manager Environment and Sustainability Catherine Pepper said the event is "a great opportunity to drop down, pitch in and help bolster the native bushland in our suburbs".
"We're passionate about bringing the community together and celebrating our green spaces," Ms Pepper said.
"National Tree Day is all about getting your hands dirty, giving back to the Earth and our community."
This free, all ages event includes library story time and craft sessions for the little ones to engage with throughout the morning.
All planting tools will be provided, but attendees should be sure to bring a hat, gloves, sunscreen, water and wear enclosed shoes.
Maitland City Council will also be holding a giveaway of 1000 native seedlings next month.
On Sunday, August 20 from 9am to 12pm, Maitland LGA residents can collect up to six free native seedlings to plant at home, from a collection point in the carpark behind the former Maitland Council administration building (285 High Street, Maitland).
Ms Pepper said council's regular seedling giveaways were pitched at "helping to beautify our backyards".
"Caring for your backyard can be a costly exercise sometimes, so council's seedling giveaways are a great way to add some foliage to your garden without breaking the bank," she said.
Proof of Maitland residency will be required and residents may only collect seedlings for one property. For more information on this week's planting event, visit mait.city/NationalTreeDay2023.
