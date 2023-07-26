The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council hosts planting day at East Maitland Library for National Tree Day

July 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Maitland Library. Picture supplied
East Maitland Library. Picture supplied

Calling all green thumbs - Maitland residents can roll up their sleeves and join in the National Tree Day celebrations this Sunday at East Maitland Library.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.