Maitland City Councillors move to make Jocko Graves statue a heritage Item

By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:05pm
The Jocko Graves statue on High Street, Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
After a spirited debate, Maitland councillors have voted to look into making the Jocko Graves Statue on High Street a heritage item.

