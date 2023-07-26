A 19-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving two cars and a truck at Mount Thorley on Wednesday morning.
About 8.40am Wednesday, July 26, emergency services responded to reports of two cars and a truck colliding along the Golden Highway, Mount Thorley, approximately 10km south of Singleton.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 19-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles, however, she died at the scene.
The 57-year-old truck driver and the 45-year-old driver and two passengers of the other car - all males - were uninjured.
Both drivers were taken to Singleton Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed - or has any available dashcam footage - of the crash to contact Singleton Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
