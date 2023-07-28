Rutherford's 5678 Academy of Dance has been named Maitland Pickers official dancers and in a moving first appearance, little Estelle McMahon, great granddaughter of late Pickers' legend Max McMahon, led the charge.
There was plenty of community cheer when the academy's performers took centre stage at the Pickers' recent home game.
The team of 25 shined bright with their polished dance routines and big smiles as they took to the field for the first time as the Pickers' official performance team.
Founder and principal of 5678 Academy of Dance, Dominique Hepworth, known affectionately as Miss Dom, said it was an amazing day for her students to be involved in.
"I was very proud of how they performed," she said.
"We loved every minute and can't wait for 2024," she said.
Five-year-old Estelle, the team's tiniest dancer, is the great granddaughter of Max McMahon (a Pickers player named in the top 20 players of all time).
Three generations of the McMahon family were there for recent old boy's day to watch both Estelle dance and her older brother Hunter play in the under 8's for West Maitland.
Max's son and coach of the under 8's West Maitland side, Craig McMahon, and his son, assistant coach Tyler McMahon, were also involved on the day.
Estelle's mum Shena-lee McMahon said the day was a very special one for her family.
"To have three generations out on the field on the day was special enough, and we know Max was also there in spirit," she said.
The McMahon family got a nice surprise when they found out 5678 students were the official performance team for the Pickers and Mrs McMahon said the whole family felt so proud.
"We would love to see Estelle be a little footy player, but she's a dancer so to see her there dancing was perfect," she said.
Miss Dom said she and her students are so grateful to Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry for giving them the opportunity to take to the field and perform.
"He always has a willingness to support youth in the community," she said.
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry said the 5678 dancers were a really nice addition to the home game.
"As much as it's a tremendous opportunity for them, it actually helps our perception amongst different people that may not venture down to the footy otherwise," he said.
"It builds those community relationships and hopefully we can extend beyond that and formalise into something where that relationship grows into potentially the dance academy dancing at regular home games."
5678 Academy of Dance students are also the official dancers for Maitland Mustangs basketball and this year celebrated 15 wonderful seasons.
Miss Dom who is a former Newcastle Knights cheerleader and choreographer said the local performance opportunities are a great chance for the young dancers to learn how to work together as a team.
"We want to get the kids out, celebrate them, have fun while still learning those key elements of being part of a team," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
