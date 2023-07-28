The Maitland Mercury
League legend Max McMahon's great granddaughter Estelle leads 5678 dancers at Pickers home game

By Laura Rumbel
July 28 2023
Rutherford's 5678 Academy of Dance is the official performance team for the Maitland Pumpkin Pickers. Picture by Katie Evans
Rutherford's 5678 Academy of Dance is the official performance team for the Maitland Pumpkin Pickers. Picture by Katie Evans

Rutherford's 5678 Academy of Dance has been named Maitland Pickers official dancers and in a moving first appearance, little Estelle McMahon, great granddaughter of late Pickers' legend Max McMahon, led the charge.

