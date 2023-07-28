The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Charlie Wilson wins best junior drum major at Aberdeen Highland Games 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums drum major Charlie Wilson at Maitland Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums drum major Charlie Wilson at Maitland Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer

City Of Maitland Pipes and Drums' very own Charlie Wilson has taken out best junior drum major at Aberdeen Highland Games for the third time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.