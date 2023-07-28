City Of Maitland Pipes and Drums' very own Charlie Wilson has taken out best junior drum major at Aberdeen Highland Games for the third time.
The 15-year-old Lochinvar resident is the eyes and ears of his pipe band, keeping it in tempo and organised when performing.
The games were held on Saturday, July 1, and Charlie competed alongside City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, against bands from across NSW.
He took home the same award in 2019 when he was 11-years-old, and again in 2022 after a COVID hiatus from competition.
Charlie is proud to have won the title again.
"It feels good," he said.
"Basically it [the drum major] directs the band on where to go, you're the eyes and ears of the band. While they're playing you've got to figure out where to go."
The whole band was a part of Charlie's win, as he needed to lead them to show off his skills.
"They were very happy for me," Charlie said.
Charlie's grandfather Ian Innes is the pipe major for City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, and said he is very proud of his grandson's achievement.
Charlie has been involved in the pipe band since Mr Innes first brought him along when he was just three-years-old.
Mr Innes said he is very proud of Charlie's achievement. "I have a picture of him when he was this high with bagpipes," he said.
At this stage, Charlie is the only one of Mr Innes' grandchildren who have picked up an interest for the pipe band.
"You've got to train them young to get the interest going," he said.
We're very proud of him- Pipe major, Ian Innes
"We're very proud of him. He got a cheque for $50 for winning."
Mr Innes said City of Maitland Pipes and Drums are always looking for new members, particularly young people.
"Pipe bands have started to wane, the older people are dying off and it's hard to get the young people interested," he said.
See City of Maitland Pipes and Drums perform at the Concert in the Park on Sunday, July 30 at Maitland Park.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
