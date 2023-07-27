Roll up your sleeves and plant a tree or two during Maitland City Council's National Tree Day planting event at East Maitland Library, on Sunday morning from 9am to 12pm. All ages are welcome and all tools are provided, just wear enclosed shoes and a hat, and bring water and sunscreen. Library staff will be hosting a fun pop up in the park, with themed stories and crafts. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/national-tree-day-at-east-maitland for more information.