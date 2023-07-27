PIPES AND DRUMS
MAITLAND PARK
Join City of Maitland Pipes and Drums for a day of celebration at Maitland Park on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. The grand parade will kick off at 9.30am, followed by music, dance, stalls, hot rods, vintage and classic cars, and more. Read more on page 6.
FAMILY DAY OUT
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Peek into the Past on Sunday from 10am to 3pm when Tocal Homestead comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear. It is the perfect old fashioned day out for the whole family to become immersed in nostalgia. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate, children are $5.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Tour Maitland Gaol on Saturday morning from 11am. The 90 minute tour has been specially designed to explore the various stories and exact locations of some of the documented escapes from Maitland Gaol. The stories range from the unbelievable to the ludicrous and are sure to amaze you. Get tickets at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
SOURDOUGH CLASS
ARNOTT BAKEHOUSE
Are you ready to master the art of sourdough bread baking? Join the founders of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, Stephen and Allie Arnott on Saturday from 10am to 2pm, for an immersive and hands on sourdough baking class in the historic Arnott Bakehouse built in 1850. Tickets ($150) are available at historicarnottbakehouse.com.au.
TREE PLANTING
EAST MAITLAND LIBRARY
Roll up your sleeves and plant a tree or two during Maitland City Council's National Tree Day planting event at East Maitland Library, on Sunday morning from 9am to 12pm. All ages are welcome and all tools are provided, just wear enclosed shoes and a hat, and bring water and sunscreen. Library staff will be hosting a fun pop up in the park, with themed stories and crafts. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/national-tree-day-at-east-maitland for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
