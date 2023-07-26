If you've been burnt for life with the taste of boiled Brussels sprouts there's hope for a delicious reprieve.
Foodie Helen Hughes says it's time to give the Brassicaceae family member another try and save some money.
With the rising cost of living biting family budgets, Ms Hughes says this vegetable is cheap at $6 a stem, it's low in calories and full of fibre and vitamin K for bone health.
And if you follow her lead she's hopeful you'll pave a new friendship with it.
Brussels sprouts have two parts - the outer leaves and the inner hearts. If you buy them on a stem you'll also be able to use the leaves at the top, which resemble a baby cabbage.
"A lot of people have had such bad experiences with them that won't dare to cook them," she said.
"I like the flavour. Some people just don't like it, and you can understand why. Sometimes when you're cooking them the smell can be overpowering, but it appeals to me," Ms Hughes said.
Ms Hughes likes to use the outer leaves in a salad.
"I lightly steam them for a minute and they turn into this incredible lime green colour. They are just delicious," she said.
Ms Hughes likes to use the inner hearts in an Irish mash.
"It's a great way of extending the meal if you don't have a lot of potatoes. I had all the hearts sautéed with a little bit of salt and pepper and then I ran it through the mash.
"It's also a good way to use greens that are past their best and won't stand alone in a meal."
Baking them with a little bit of oil and parmesan cheese is also on her list, along with pan frying them with bacon and seasoning with salt and pepper.
IN THE NEWS:
Ms Hughes said finely slicing the baby cabbage leaves at the top of the stem and sautéing them left very little waste.
"I like to use the top of the stem as well. I wouldn't eat the stem though, it's pretty hard. The rest is all useable which is great," she said.
Brussels sprouts are available at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland, on the first and third Thursday of the month from 8.30am.
They are also available at Readers Cafe and Larder in the East Maitland Library building Monday to Friday, or until sold out.
Buffalo mozzarella and Brussels sprout leaves
Peel off the outer leaves and steam them for one minute and refresh.
Slice the cheese and place on a serving plate. Sprinkle over sprout leaves and dress with:
2T pecans, toasted and chopped
1t honey
30ml red wine vinegar
50ml extra virgin olive oil
2T currants, first soaked for 5 minutes in hot water
1 purple shallot, finely sliced
Warm all ingredients in a small pot before dressing the salad
Irish mash
Boil the potatoes until they are tender
Saute the greens in butter
Make mashed potato with lots of milk and butter
Run the greens through the mashed potato
Roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and parmesan
Use this as a side dish or add walnuts, rocket and a poached egg for a salad.
Blanch Brussels sprouts in boiling water for three minutes, refresh in cold water and place on a tray.
Top them with diced bacon and olive oil, season with salt and cracked pepper.
Roast in the oven or cook in a pan on the stove until the bacon is crisp.
Scatter parmesan cheese on top and serve.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.