Minor title a major focus for Maitland

MAITLAND have waited 24 years for a shot at a first-grade minor premiership and coach Luke Cunningham is desperate not to waste it.
Maitland last won the minor premiership in 1999 before going on to win the grand final. They have featured in two grand finals since - 2010 and 2018 - but have progressed to the decider from lower rungs on the ladder.
Buoyed by a nine-game winning steak, Maitland sit on top of the table with 53 points and can seal top spot with a win over second-placed Merewether (46 points) at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
"It is definitely a big goal," Cunningham said. "I have spoken before about ticking off little boxes as we go. Now it is a reality. The minor premiership is something that we want. We are also playing for the Hawthorne Cup. There are two things up for grabs."
However, the Blacks will be without key men Dane Corben, Nick Davidson and Zane Dallinger for the penultimate round.
Centre Corben received a blue card after a nasty head knock with Wanderers centre Geordie Boyce in the Blacks' 25-19 win last Saturday.
Under concussion protocols both have been stood down for 11 days.
Davidson is away on holidays and fellow lock Zallinger has a hamstring strain.
"We have full confidence in the new guys to step up," Cuningham said. "They have been patiently playing second grade and giving us minutes at the back end of ones. They won't be out of place. The same expectation will be on them as the guys they are replacing."
** Boyce will miss the Two Blues' battle with Southern Beaches at No.2 Sportsground. His injury continues the inside centre curse at the club.
Coach Trevor Hefren had retired the No.12 jumper for the season after serious injuries to Charlie Mortimer (hip flexor) and Nick Ward (knee).
"I guess it's not the jumper but the position," Hefren said after Boyce was hurt wearing no.21. "Thankfully he is not too bad. He had no concussion symptoms on Sunday but will be on light duties."
Tyrone Tusa will come in at inside centre.
** Former NSW Country prop Dave Puchert made a successful return from a broken foot for Merewether against University.
Puchert played blindside breakaway in second grade and made a 10-minute cameo in firsts at prop after Dylan Evans was given a yellow card.
"Puch will be better for the run," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "He played breakaway in seconds but, for me, he is a front-rower every day of the week. He is sitting on about 98kg. He hasn't stopped going to the gym the whole time he was out."
Evans and Nick Sykiotis have been the Greens' first-choice props since Puchert's injury in April.
"I have some real selection headaches, but good headaches," Munro said.
** Hunter juniors Darcy Emmett (Maitland), TJ Talaileva (Southern Beaches) and Harry Beckett (Wanderers) have been named in the NSW Waratahs under-16s squad.
The trio were selected after an invitational tournament a fortnight ago featuring teams from NSW Country, City, NSW All Schools 1 and NSW All Schools 2.
Emmett is a hooker, Talaileva plays in the back-row and Beckett is a halfback.
NSW will play a mini Super rugby tournament against the ACT Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels, Western Force and Queensland Reds in October.
The trio are from good rugby stock. Ben Emmett played for NSW Country and the Northern Territory. Va Talaileva represented NSW Country and is coaching Southern Beaches first-grade side. Daniel Beckett guided Wanderers to the 2009 premiership and has coached Newcastle.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.