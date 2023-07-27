All Saints' College, Maitland have progressed to the finals of the Peter Mulholland Cup after defeating Farrer Agricultural High School from Tamworth on Wednesday.
All Saints' finished on top of the Northern Pool, ahead on points differential from Central Coast Sports College.
Both finished the pool stage with two wins and a loss, Central Coast were beaten by Hunter Sports High on Wednesday.
The four teams played their final pool match at Maitland Sportsground. All Saint's led 14-4 at half-time against Farrer and held off the Tamworth school in the second-half for a 20-14 win.
Hunter Sports High also finished with two wins and a draw but finished third in the group owing to their -20 points differential. They defeated Central Coast 18-14 in the earlier game.
All Saints' move onto the quarter finals to be played at Campbelltown.
All Saint's recovered their campaign after a first up 20-16 loss to Central Coast. They were comprehensive 38-12 winners against Hunter Sports High in round two.
In the Schoolgirls competition, Hunter Sports High finished third in their pool, defeating Central Coast 36-0.
