All Saints' College, Maitland into Peter Mulholland Cup quarter finals

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 11:00am
All Saints' College, Maitland score a try against Farrer Agricultural High School at Maitland Sportsground on Wednesday, July 27. Picture by All Saints' College
All Saints' College, Maitland have progressed to the finals of the Peter Mulholland Cup after defeating Farrer Agricultural High School from Tamworth on Wednesday.

