It's been a busy representative season for Maitland's hockey players with standout results for the Hunter association at the Hockey NSW state championships.
The under-13 boys won the division three title at Tamworth - Maitland's Xavier Schweinberger scored the winning goal in the last few seconds of the final on Sunday, July 16.
The 1-0 win against Tamworth means Hunter will move into division two next season.
"That was a big one winning the under-13s because that's a game changer for us because now we get to go to division two," coach Damien Schweinberger said.
"Which means, you might only go to an association that has two turfs, when you play in a lower division they give you grass games.
"Now that you are in division two you get more turf games, you're playing better competition (it) pushes the boys to a higher level.
"It's been like a three-year project to try and get the boys up into div two and we finally did it."
In May, Hunter under-15s boys played the state championships in Wagga Wagga where they were runners-up in division four, losing a tight final 2-1 against Orange.
"I have no doubt the senior guys are rubbing off on the junior guys, they're seeing you know your Matt Maganns, your (Isaac) Farmilos," Schweinberger said.
"They're watching first-grade these guys so it just filters down to the junior ranks too now."
"Even though they are little they understand how to play, that structured hockey which we are trying to push for them and they're learning and developing."
Sam Grebert, Oscar Schweinberger, Charlie Williams and Hunter Heath have been selected to represent NSW after their standout performances at the championships.
Oscar Schweinberger, Williams and Heath were selected in the under-16s squad while Sam Grebert was selected in the under-13s squad. A NSW team will be selected from the training squads to play later this year.
It's not just junior teams excelling at representative level this season, the opens men side were runners-up in division three, playing their final on Monday, June 12 at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
The association also made the final at the Men's masters state championships held in Newcastle from July 21 to 23. The over-40s team were beaten 4-1 by Met South West.
Xavier Schweinberger will travel to Hobart as a member of the NSW Schools team contesting the under-12 Hockey Championships starting on Sunday, July 30.
The year-five student from St Joseph's Primary School in East Maitland represented the Polding team at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Championships
The 10-year-old was selected as part of a 14-player squad to play at the week-long tournament at the Tasmanian Hockey centre.
The NSW boys and girls team trained at Maitland Park on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28.
**Lachlan Lidbury and Dane Simpson have returned from Hobart after representing NSW at the Australian under-18 Championships.
Held from July 1 to July 8, NSW finished fifth after winning two of their six games, which included two draws.
