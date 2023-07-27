Maitland City Council will pulling out all the stops next week for Local Government Week, with a week full of activities at the gaol, art gallery, pool, administration centre and libraries.
From Monday, July 31 to Sunday, August 6 there will be a host of activities across the city, to celebrate the role councils play in communities.
The main event will be the Maitland City Council open house from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, August 5, where residents can tour the historic Maitland Town Hall and look behind the scenes of the new Maitland Administration Centre.
The free, all ages event is an opportunity for the community to see how Town Hall has changed, following its recent refurbishment.
"On top of the tours, we'll also be running a community barbecue and hosting live performances from local community groups like Maitland City Brass Band, Maitland Pipes and Drums, and Maitland City Choir in the auditorium," Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said.
"You can even come along and check out some of the large machinery used to repair roads and pick up waste."
Councillors and council staff will be on hand to answer questions about current projects and public exhibition items at the Your Say pop up, as well as talk about the exciting career pathways people can pursue at Council.
Earlier in the week, Maitland Libraries will be running free drop in storytime sessions as well as arts and crafts in the Maitland Administration Centre's sunken lobby space, followed by an interactive session by council's environment team discussing the importance of our local waterways.
The sessions are aimed at children aged two to five and will run on Tuesday and Thursday, August 1 and 3 from 10am.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery will be inviting people on a free backstage tour courtesy of its director Gerry Bobsien at 2pm on Friday, August 4 while Maitland Aquatic Centre will be running free Aqua Fitness come and try sessions at 10am every weekday.
Meanwhile, visitors to Maitland Gaol can capitalise on concessional rates for guided and self guided tours all week.
On Friday, August 4 from 5pm to 8pm, the gaol will be hosting a special After Hours and Street Eats event, with food trucks in Anzac Park and concessional rates on tours.
Cr Penfold said the program is "all about showcasing the wide range of interesting, educational and exciting ways people can engage their local council".
"Local Government Week aims to help move the conversation beyond just roads, rates and rubbish, where we can shine a light on the deep bench of programs and initiatives that councils like Maitland run day in, day out," he said.
For more information on the upcoming Maitland City Council Open House, visit mait.city/LGWeek2023.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.