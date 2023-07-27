Jets coach Rob Stanton wants to have a closer look at Braedyn Crowley in pre-season after injury cost the Maitland striker a chance to train and play at the A-League club this week.
Weston duo Yuta Konagaya and Aaron Niyonkuru, as well as Sutherland teenage sensation Oliver Randazzo, joined the Jets on Thursday for a stint which finishes with an intraclub trial at their training base at Maitland on Saturday.
Crowley, who swept the individual awards in the NPL last season and has already matched his 28-goal haul from that campaign this year, was also invited but had to withdraw because of an ankle injury.
The opportunity comes as the NPL rests this weekend for the State Cup Final between Broadmeadow and Edgeworth on Saturday at Weston. Stanton said the Jets approached clubs not playing about the chance for their players this week.
He was disappointed not to have Crowley involved but said the 26-year-old former Jets and Melbourne City player would likely be invited again.
"I think I'll see if he's available in a couple of weeks, when he's recovered," Stanton said.
"He has experience and you never know, there might be an injury replacement opportunity. There could be something down the track.
"I want to see what he's like. The way I'm going to play requires strikers who can work as a team.
"I've seen him work alone [at Maitland] and he does a lot, so it will be interesting to see if you elevate his conditioning and training loads, if he can get back to his early days doing the A-League stuff."
Stanton is only a month into his role, after taking over from Arthur Papas, and is keen to see the talent on show locally.
"It was a good opportunity this week because they are off," he said. "Obviously with their games on, it's hard to bring them in. If you increase their loads, they are going to suffer on the weekends, and that's not fair to the clubs.
"I've heard a fair bit about the boys from Weston and I've seen Braedyn and Randazzo play, so I thought it was a good opportunity to get some players in, some locals, and have a look.
"I thought it was a good opportunity for them as well to see where they are at, get some feedback, and get that experience.
"If they do well, we might try to get them in again, and maybe some others as well, just to get a feel for the local talent."
Konagaya, 29, has impressed in his first season at Weston after coming from a stint in Greece. Before that, the Japanese attacker played NPL in Sydney and Melbourne. Striker Niyonkuru, 26, has previously played at Adamstown and Valentine.
Stanton said he had watched a couple of NPL games since arriving from Sydney FC and was keen to see more.
"If the youth team is playing locally, then obviously I'll see them first, but there's no reason to stop looking at some of the local talent as well. There's always something out there," he said.
"If you leave a stone unturned, you never know what's under there. So we'll turn them over and see. Sometimes you find a bit of gold.
"[Socceroos great] Mile Jedinak is a terrific story.
"He drove up to Central Coast, playing State League, and he was a decent player, but three months at Mariners, nothing happening. Last day, about to say nothing's going to happen, and someone got injured so they gave him one month.
"The rest is history.
"He put in three months of training, every day while he's working. It just goes to show that you see people in a different light when you see what they are prepared to do."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
