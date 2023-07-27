The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Slow Food Earth Market Maitland turns 6 on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Earth market's Miriam Farrington with a pollination display that highlights the importance of bees in food production. Picture by Marina Neil
Earth market's Miriam Farrington with a pollination display that highlights the importance of bees in food production. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland's beloved earth market will clock up six years of service next month and the milestone has organisers thinking about its future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.