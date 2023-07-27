Maitland's beloved earth market will clock up six years of service next month and the milestone has organisers thinking about its future.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the market had slowly transformed the way shoppers thought about produce and their support had helped secure a future for small-scale farmers.
"They used to think something was wrong with it because it didn't look perfect like it did in the supermarket, but now they know that's not the case," she said.
"People would say I can't buy a whole cauliflower, after I boil some of it there will be a lot leftover. Now they know there are other ways they can use it. We've come so far."
The market started with a handful of farmers and now has a wide range of suppliers bringing everything from meat and bakery goods to Vietnamese delights, flowers and preserves, to name a few.
It has survived the worst drought in living memory, floods, the pandemic and a water crisis that saw farmers take on the state government for a fair irrigation deal.
Ms Dempster said the market's pop up stall at Maitland Community Markets on the first Sunday of each month at the showground had connected a new kind of shopper with local produce.
She anticipated the market would continue to look for opportunities to expand and meet the community's desire for local food.
"We've been doing this for six years, what lies ahead in the future? ... Probably having more markets, more opportunities for people to buy from our farmers is the next step," she said.
"The stall at the community markets gives working people a chance to come and buy fresh produce and since we've started that it has been really popular."
The community is invited to sing Happy Birthday to the earth market and celebrate the milestone on Thursday, August 3 at 10am in The Levee, Central Maitland.
