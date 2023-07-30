Ten-year-old Bethany Moran, who spent her free time making a fan website dedicated to Hilary Duff, would be chuffed to find out where her love of technology has taken her.
The Lorn resident has made a name for herself in the website design world, having created for companies like Nike, Tesla, Coca Cola, Amazon and the NSW Government.
Originally from Albury-Wodonga, Mrs Moran is a user experience (UX) designer, and first found herself in the Hunter area for love.
Her life's journey took her from the border to Sydney to study design at SAE Creative Media Institute, then to New York for a holiday where she met her now-husband who is from Newcastle.
The couple have been in Lorn for two years now, and enjoy the friendly people and great location.
As a user experience designer, Mrs Moran's job is to make websites and apps easier to use.
Landing a role at Newcastle start-up Liftango was the start of exciting things for Mrs Moran, as she had the opportunity to work with some huge brands.
"We got Nike as our first big client and then it sort of was a domino effect from there, so we got Walmart, IKEA, Tesla, which was a pretty cool experience," she said.
Her favourite design was an in-house ride share app for Nike, to help employees get around the huge headquarters.
"I got to visit their headquarters in Portland which was really cool and work with their employees... and from that feedback I was able to improve the product, make it a bit more catered for their needs," she said.
Right now, Mrs Moran is a contractor and is just finishing up a stint with the University of Technology in Sydney.
"At the moment I'm doing user experience research, I really enjoy being able to work with people and do user interviews and workshops, and find out what their pain points are and how I can ultimately help them," she said.
"I really like the problem solving side of it."
She said she has loved designing websites since she was a kid.
"I was a bit of a nerd as a kid, so I used to spend a lot of hours on my computer and I started my own Hilary Duff fan site when I was 10," she said.
"I taught myself how to code the website and do terrible looking banners, but that really ignited my passion for it, it just really came naturally to me.
"I was lucky enough to have something that would turn into a career from something I enjoyed as a kid."
Mrs Moran's favourite thing about living in beautiful Lorn is that it's small but connected - the perfect in between of places she's lived in the past.
"Also the community is so lovely, you're just walking your dog down the street and everyone's so friendly and you feel safe," she said.
Her university SAE has recently made a range of courses in creative industries and design available online, opening up opportunities for rural and regional applicants. Check out the options at sae.edu.au.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.