The small, rural community of Largs holds a special significance in NSW's long history of public education.
"We're the oldest school continuously operating from the same site in Australia," Largs Public School principal Sharon Palmer said. "There's a lot of history here."
Largs township sits just over five kilometres from the centre of Maitland and was once a thriving river port and boat-building town until the nearby Hunter River changed its course.
The first school in the town started operating in 1838. It was built by Reverend John Dunmore Lang and doubled as a house of worship.
The school originally housed 60 students and was built of mud bricks with a stone floor.
In 1848, Dunmore School, as it was then known, became the first school to apply for inclusion in the new NSW public school system.
"It was built in 1838 on the same site it sits today, but it wasn't able to be registered as a public school until 10 years later," Ms Palmer said.
Ms Palmer moved to the school as a teaching principal in 2004. When she arrived at Largs, there were just 34 students and one other teacher.
"Like the river, the size of the school has ebbed and flowed a lot over the years," she said. "For example, in the early 1890s, the school had an enrolment of about 113 students and an average daily attendance of 67. In 2008, four years after I started, we welcomed a third teacher and a year after that, we had four teachers and 89 students."
The school currently has just over 140 students, six teachers and two assistant principals.
Ms Palmer said the school, which was renamed Largs Public in 1892, had a long and proud history of serving families in the community.
Jenny Datson has researched the school's history and has been involved with it for two decades, but her family can trace their association with Largs back to the early 1850s.
"I have been involved with Largs Public School as a volunteer, parent and casual teacher since 2003. My sons, Sam and Steven, started at the school in 2008 and 2009, respectively," she said.
"Our family can trace five generations who have attended Largs Public. Sam and Steven, their father Greg, his brother Glen and his two children Eva and William, grandmother Roma and her brother William, great grandmother Eva, her siblings and their children. Eva's father, Henry Bridger, and his nine siblings are also likely to have attended as their father George owned the Wheelwright business on the corner of William and George streets in Largs in 1853."
Ms Datson said it was a proud school community that embraced its long history. "I love the family atmosphere of Largs. The older children take the younger ones under their wing, caring for them and teaching them playground games," she said.
"Largs Public School staff form a very close-knit team. They are passionate about education, and their dedication and commitment continue today as many are long-term staff.
"We are proud to say we are the oldest school in Australia that has been in continuous operation on the same site. After 185 years of education and 175 years of public education, I can say with confidence that the pride we have carried so far will continue well into the future of this wonderful school."
To celebrate Education Week, NSW public schools are invited to enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to work together and create a website to showcase their history. Research can be presented in a written, visual, video or audio format or any mix of mediums.
"It's a great opportunity for students to get involved and research aspects of their school's history to share with the broader community," NSW Department of Education executive director of communication and engagement Andrew Stevenson said. "Public education has a rich history in NSW, and there's no limit to the areas students can focus their research on. New or recently opened schools can also research their local area, exploring the changes that led to their school opening in their community."
The competition helps students understand history concepts and refine their research skills. Research could be undertaken at numerous places: the NSW Department of Education's school history database, NSW Schoolhouse Museum of Public Education, the State Library of NSW, Heritage NSW, local council websites and Trove.
Suggested research areas include heritage, significant moments, how the school has impacted the wider community and a "Where are they now?" alumni section. "We're excited to see the entries and learn more about what our students and schools uncover through their historical investigations," Mr Stevenson said.
Entries close September 15. Email 175years@det.nsw.edu.au for more information.
Education Week has special significance in 2023, as the NSW Department of Education marks 175 years of public education. This year's event focuses on learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence.
Schools throughout the state will enjoy an array of events and activities during the week and are encouraged to share the festivities via social media using the hashtag #EdWeek23.
"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Education secretary Murat Dizdar said.
"The history of public education reflects the development of our state, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the Colony of New South Wales, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the state."
Public education welcomes all students, and proudly embraces equity and inclusion.- Murat Dizdar
In 1848, the Board of National Education was tasked by Governor FitzRoy to set up a system of public schools. Before that time, schools were operated by religious denominations and charities. Although some schools were already in existence and others applied the same year, Kempsey is considered the birthplace of public education, with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848 by the Board of National Education.
By 1851 there were 37 public schools in NSW, educating 2300 students. By 1900 there were only a handful of secondary public schools, and students typically left school at age 12 to start work. Today the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2200 schools.
Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student was known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner. "We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said. "Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
Education Week 2023 will be officially launched with a live stream video at 10am on July 31. To watch visit education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/education-week/ed-week-launch.