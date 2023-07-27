Largs Public School oldest school continuously operating from the same site in Australia Advertising Feature

Largs Public School has a long and proud history of serving families in the community. Picture supplied by NSW Department of Education

The small, rural community of Largs holds a special significance in NSW's long history of public education.

"We're the oldest school continuously operating from the same site in Australia," Largs Public School principal Sharon Palmer said. "There's a lot of history here."

Largs township sits just over five kilometres from the centre of Maitland and was once a thriving river port and boat-building town until the nearby Hunter River changed its course.

The first school in the town started operating in 1838. It was built by Reverend John Dunmore Lang and doubled as a house of worship.

The school originally housed 60 students and was built of mud bricks with a stone floor.

In 1848, Dunmore School, as it was then known, became the first school to apply for inclusion in the new NSW public school system.

"It was built in 1838 on the same site it sits today, but it wasn't able to be registered as a public school until 10 years later," Ms Palmer said.

Ms Palmer moved to the school as a teaching principal in 2004. When she arrived at Largs, there were just 34 students and one other teacher.

"Like the river, the size of the school has ebbed and flowed a lot over the years," she said. "For example, in the early 1890s, the school had an enrolment of about 113 students and an average daily attendance of 67. In 2008, four years after I started, we welcomed a third teacher and a year after that, we had four teachers and 89 students."

The school currently has just over 140 students, six teachers and two assistant principals.

Ms Palmer said the school, which was renamed Largs Public in 1892, had a long and proud history of serving families in the community.

Jenny Datson has researched the school's history and has been involved with it for two decades, but her family can trace their association with Largs back to the early 1850s.

"I have been involved with Largs Public School as a volunteer, parent and casual teacher since 2003. My sons, Sam and Steven, started at the school in 2008 and 2009, respectively," she said.

"Our family can trace five generations who have attended Largs Public. Sam and Steven, their father Greg, his brother Glen and his two children Eva and William, grandmother Roma and her brother William, great grandmother Eva, her siblings and their children. Eva's father, Henry Bridger, and his nine siblings are also likely to have attended as their father George owned the Wheelwright business on the corner of William and George streets in Largs in 1853."

Ms Datson said it was a proud school community that embraced its long history. "I love the family atmosphere of Largs. The older children take the younger ones under their wing, caring for them and teaching them playground games," she said.

"Largs Public School staff form a very close-knit team. They are passionate about education, and their dedication and commitment continue today as many are long-term staff.