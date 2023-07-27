The Maitland Mercury
Jets coach keen to look at Braedyn Crowley after missed chance

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:35am
Maitland striker and co-captain Braedyn Crowley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland striker and co-captain Braedyn Crowley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Jets coach Rob Stanton wants to have a closer look at Braedyn Crowley in pre-season after injury cost the Maitland striker a chance to train and play at the A-League club this week.

